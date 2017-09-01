Traffic Stop Yields 400 Pounds Of Stolen Mangoes In Coachella Valley

OASIS (CBSLA.com/AP) — An investigation of agricultural thefts in the southern Coachella Valley has led to the arrests of two people.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies looking into thefts from farms in the Thermal, Oasis and Mecca areas stopped a suspect vehicle Wednesday and found 400 pounds of freshly picked mangoes.
The department says the mangoes were found to have been stolen earlier in the morning from a local farm.
Two occupants of the car — 25-year-old Carlos Alvarado and 59-year-old Maria Arciniega, both of Thermal — were booked into the county jail in Indio for investigation of felony theft of agriculture.
Alvarado was also arrested on an outstanding felony theft warrant with a bail of $100,000, according to sheriff’s department.
