Riverside Sheriff Investigating Man’s Death While In Custody Of Cathedral City Police

The 55-year-old man died at a local hospital after experiencing a "medical emergency" during his arrest.
Filed Under: Cathedral City, Death, In Custody
Panoramic view of Cathedral City and Palm Desert as seen from California State Route 111 (Palm Canyon Drive) east of Palm Springs, California. (Photo: Patrick Pelster, CC BY-SA 3.0)

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (CBSLA.com) — Authorities in Riverside County are looking into the mysterious death of a man who died while in the custody of local police.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department have launched an impartial investigation into the death of a 55-year-old man who was arrested by Cathedral City Police near Palm Springs last weekend.

The yet unnamed man was taken into custody the night of August 26, after the Cathedral City Police Department received a 911 call saying the man was causing a disturbance at a residence on the 69000 block of Pomegranate Lane near Da Vall Drive. The caller also said the suspect could have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cathedral City Deputy Police Chief Travis Walker said the man “experienced a medical emergency” after being handcuffed. He was then taken to the hospital, which notified police Monday that the suspect had died.

According to Cathedral City Police Chief George Crum, “There was no use of force on this individual,” the Desert Sun reported Friday.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch