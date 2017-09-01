Riverside Sheriff Investigating Man’s Death While In Custody Of Cathedral City Police

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (CBSLA.com) — Authorities in Riverside County are looking into the mysterious death of a man who died while in the custody of local police.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department have launched an impartial investigation into the death of a 55-year-old man who was arrested by Cathedral City Police near Palm Springs last weekend.
The yet unnamed man was taken into custody the night of August 26, after the Cathedral City Police Department received a 911 call saying the man was causing a disturbance at a residence on the 69000 block of Pomegranate Lane near Da Vall Drive. The caller also said the suspect could have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Cathedral City Deputy Police Chief Travis Walker said the man “experienced a medical emergency” after being handcuffed. He was then taken to the hospital, which notified police Monday that the suspect had died.
According to Cathedral City Police Chief George Crum, “There was no use of force on this individual,” the Desert Sun reported Friday.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. City News Service contributed to this report.)