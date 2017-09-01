President To Nominate PA Rep. Tom Marino As U.S. Drug Czar

In Congress, Marino has worked to expand access to treatment for people struggling with opioid addiction.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: (R) Tom Marino (R-PA), testifies during a House Human Resources Subcommittee on Capitol Hill, May 18, 2016 in Washington, DC, DC. The Subcommittee was hearing testimony on the Heroin epidemic and parental substance abuse. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will nominate a Pennsylvania congressman to serve as the nation’s drug czar.

The Trump administration announced Friday that the president has tapped Rep. Tom Marino to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

In Congress, Marino has worked to expand access to treatment for people struggling with opioid addiction.

The 64-year-old Republican congressman lives outside Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and is a former county prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania’s Middle District under President George W. Bush.

Marino was an early supporter of the president and the first Pennsylvania congressman to endorse Trump in the presidential primary contest. He had previously withdrawn his name from consideration in May, citing a family illness.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch