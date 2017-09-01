Man Stabbed Aboard Metro Blue Line In Long Beach

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday aboard a Metro Blue Line train that was approaching the Anaheim Station.
Anaheim Blue Line Station (Photo: metro.net)

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com)  Authorities say a man has been stabbed aboard a light-rail train in Long Beach and a suspect is in custody.

Long Beach Police Sgt. Brad Johnson says the man was stabbed in the torso and has been taken to a hospital.

He says witnesses identified a male suspect who was detained by officers and subsequently arrested.

Johnson says a motive for the stabbing wasn’t immediate known. Detectives are still investigating.

