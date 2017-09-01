Man Shot Dead Outside Riverside Strip Mall

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a strip mall in Riverside early Friday morning, authorities said, in what may have been a robbery.

According to Riverside police, the shooting was reported at around 4:30 a.m. in a lot at Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street, in the area of the West Plaza Shopping Center.

Investigators believe the victim, a man in his 20s, had withdrawn money from an ATM and was returning to his car where he was shot and killed. His name was not released.

The crime is being investigated as a possible robbery, police said. No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

