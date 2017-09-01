Weather Could Complicate Labor Day Weekend Getaway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Travelers taking off for the last long weekend of summer should plan ahead for possible weather delays, and of course, heavy traffic.
Officials at Los Angeles International Airport say they expect 888,000 people will pass through LAX over the four-day holiday weekend starting Friday – a 4 percent increase over last year’s Labor Day weekend.
Friday is expected to be the busiest day at LAX.
Vehicle traffic in and around the airport will be more congested than usual, but weather delays across the country could also complicate matters.
Experts say travelers should check their flights before leaving for LAX, but also plan plenty of time to get to their gates.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)