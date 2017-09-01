Brush Fire Threatens Homes In La Tuna Canyon

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — About a dozen homes in the Sun Valley area were threatened Friday by a fast-moving brush fire that forced a partial closure of the 210 Freeway.
The fire began near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road shortly after 1 p.m., according to fire officials.
A SigAlert was issued a short time later that closed down all lanes along the eastbound 210.
Fire units from Los Angeles County, Angeles National Forest, Glendale and Burbank were on hand to assist with the air and ground fire attack and structure protection.
Crews on scene reported the blaze had the potential to scorch 2,000 acres.
