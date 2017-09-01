Man, Woman Arrested On Murder In Inglewood Beating Death

Filed Under: Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A man and woman have been arrested on murder charges in the beating death of a 54-year-old man in an Inglewood parking lot Thursday night.

At 6:24 p.m., Hawthorne police responded to a report of a fight in the 3700 block of West Imperial Highway. They arrived to find the victim lying on the ground with several injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

The officers detained two suspects at the scene, a 23-year-old black woman and a 53-year-old black man, both Inglewood residents.

They were later booked on murder charges. Their names were also not released.

A motive for the attack was not confirmed, although it was not believed to be gang-related, the sheriff’s department said.

LASD and Hawthorne police are investigating.

