2 Men Caught In Seal Beach Home Invasion

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Authorities have arrested two Costa Mesa men who are accused of tying up three victims after breaking into their Seal Beach home earlier this week.
Richard Henry Derderian, 33, and Aaron Michael Lipsey, 34, were arrested Wednesday by Seal Beach police.
The break-in occurred Monday at 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seal Way. According to police, the two suspects tied up three men and stole a safe after ransacking the home.
During the robbery, the suspects threatened the victims with a gun, although none was shown, police said. The victims were not seriously hurt.
It was unclear if the suspects and victims knew each other prior to the robbery.
Derderian and Lipsey were booked into the Orange County jail on charges of home invasion robbery, burglary and making criminal threats.