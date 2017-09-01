106 Degrees: San Francisco Breaks All-Time Heat Record

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service announced that Downtown San Francisco reached an all-time high of 106 degrees on Friday, as a dangerous heat wave shatters temperature records throughout the region.

The weather service announced Friday that San Francisco broke the previous record of 103 degrees set in 2000 at 2:43 p.m. Weather records for San Francisco date back to June of 1874.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the National Weather Service tweeted that the temperature in San Francisco had risen to 106 degrees.

San Francisco continues to climb. Latest high temperature for downtown is an incredible 106 degrees! #cawx #caheat #heatwave — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

Downtown San Francisco reached 95 degrees at noon, which broke the daily record high of 90 degrees.

Temperatures were also well into the 100s in most of the Bay Area Friday afternoon.

107 in Concord, 105 in Livermore, 104 in Santa Rosa, 103 in San Jose. Hottest #SF #BayArea day since 2006… @CBSSF — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoKPIX) September 1, 2017

Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning was issued for the entire Bay Area on Friday.

NWS officials said the warning applies to coastal areas from Point Reyes down to the Big Sur coast until 9:00 p.m. Saturday. An excessive heatwarning for the rest of the Bay Area outside of the coast remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

Officials said there is a high risk of heat-related illness especially for sensitive groups such as the elderly, children, sick people, along with pets and livestock.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot throughout the Labor Day weekend, with highs on Saturday reaching the 80s along the coast and into the 110s inland.

