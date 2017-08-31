Westfield, Uber Get Greater Visibility With New Partnership

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A new deal between Westfield and Uber will put the ridesharing service front-and-center at malls across the country, and give the shopping mall giant a prominent position on riders’ phones.
Dedicated Uber drop-off and pick-up locations at Westfield malls will be introduced first at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, which will also have the first permanent Uber Lounge. The mall will undergo a $1 billion renovation starting in the fall.
Westfield centers will host between one and 10 Uber stations – each with prominent accessibility and signage, similar to taxi stands or ridesharing pick-up points at large entertainment and transportation venues. Several Westfield destinations will also include Uber kiosks with customer service representatives and brand ambassadors.
The deal will put dedicated Uber stations at each of its shopping centers in the United States, while Uber will digitally map those locations onto its rider app.
Westfield Corp. says it has interests in 35 shopping centers in the United States and the United Kingdom, encompassing approximately 6,400 retail outlets and total assets under management of $32 billion.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)