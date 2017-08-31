Six Flags Magic Mountain To Open 75-Story Pendulum Ride In 2018

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — Six Flags Magic Mountain will introduce CraZanity, which it says it will be the world’s tallest pendulum ride, late next spring.
The new ride will be 17 stories tall, and will feature a giant disk holding 40 riders that will reach speeds up to 75 mph as it whips back and forth, while rotating counterclockwise. As riders swing higher and higher, they will experience a feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air, according to Six Flags.
“The new CraZanity is a mash up of craziness and insane fun, an experience different from anything else we have in our unparalleled thrill ride arsenal,” Park President Bonnie Sherman Weber said in a statement.
The new ride will debut not long after the amusement park begins operating 365 days a year, adding 100 days to its schedule.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp., which runs the theme parks, says it’s the world’s largest regional theme park company, with $1.3 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
