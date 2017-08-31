Mom Reacts To Sons’ Arrest In Church Break-In

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Rhonda Hodges is reacting to seeing her naked sons being arrested after they broke into Harvest Church in Irvine Wednesday night.
“I’m just shocked and surprised. I’m really just shocked that they did that,” Hodges told KCAL9/CBS2’s Amy Johnson at her Riverside home.
24-year-old Paul Vielkind, a former Marine, and his 22-year-old brother Brandon, smashed a glass door and entered the empty church with what we now know was a fake rifle. SWAT arrived and after two hours inside the church the brothers threw a smoke bomb and came out naked.
“Honestly I really believe that they have a desire to express themselves and I really believe they are trying to protect me. Send a message to Greg Laurie and the Harvest Church,” said Hodges.
Their mother attended the Harvest Church in Riverside for 22 years and said five months ago she was told she couldn’t attend the church and would be arrested if she was on the property.
KCAL9/CBS2 reached out to the church in Riverside but they haven’t gotten back to us yet.
The two men are facing burglary and felony vandalism charges.
Hodge’s said she hopes the church will pray for her sons.