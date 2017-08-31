HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | PhotosListen Live | CBS DFW

Got A Pink Slip? Get A Free Whopper

Filed Under: Burger King, Free Food, Whoppers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Burger King is handing out free Whoppers to fired workers who make their new employment status public on LinkedIn.

Pink-slipped workers who post “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #Whopper Severance.” will get a personalized link to register for a “Whopper Severance Package” that will include a gift card to Burger King.

severance keyvisual 2 Got A Pink Slip? Get A Free Whopper

(credit: Business Wire)

The so-called severance package also includes a 30-minute one-on-one session with career satisfaction experts at The Muse for the first 100 people who register.

Burger King says LinkedIn is not part of this new promotion, and no purchase is necessary, but is limited to one offer per person.

