Got A Pink Slip? Get A Free Whopper

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Burger King is handing out free Whoppers to fired workers who make their new employment status public on LinkedIn.
Pink-slipped workers who post “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #Whopper Severance.” will get a personalized link to register for a “Whopper Severance Package” that will include a gift card to Burger King.
The so-called severance package also includes a 30-minute one-on-one session with career satisfaction experts at The Muse for the first 100 people who register.
Burger King says LinkedIn is not part of this new promotion, and no purchase is necessary, but is limited to one offer per person.