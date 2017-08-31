Report: Trump Could Announce End To DACA As Early As Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — President Trump is reportedly expected to announce plans as early as Friday to end an Obama administration program that shielded an estimated 800,000 young people who came to the United States illegally from deportation.
A senior administration official told Fox News that Trump will live up to his campaign pledge to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but he could allow some of those affected to remain in the U.S. for the duration of their work permits – a duration that could be as long for some as two years.
California is estimated to be home to 1 in 4 of the nation’s total DACA population.
Trump railed against program during his campaign, slamming it as illegal “amnesty.” But he has changed his tune since the election, calling DACA one of the most difficult issues he’s faced.
He faces a September 5 deadline set by Republican lawmakers who have threatened to challenge the program in court unless Trump begins to dismantle it.
