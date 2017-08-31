Burglars Hit 11 Simi Valley Stores In Early-Morning Spree

Filed Under: Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – At least 11 businesses were struck by smash-and-grab burglars early Thursday morning in Simi Valley, authorities say.

At about 3 a.m. officers began responding to a string of burglaries across the city, according to Simi Valley police.

The suspects entered the stores by breaking windows, smashing doors or prying them open by force. In every case, the suspect went for the cash registers, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the list of businesses hit included:

Harley’s Bowl
Toppers Pizza
The 99 Cent Store
Valley Liquor
Polar Express
The Sandwich Spot
KerAsian Kitchen
The Smoke Shop
Sub Zero Ice Cream
Suki Sushi
The Pizza Factory

Investigators believe that due to the number of burglaries that occurred, more than one group of suspects may have been responsible. In one of the burglaries, two males were seen on security video. They were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and face coverings.

Police are examining surveillance video to try and get more suspect information. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 805-583-6959.

