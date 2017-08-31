Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – September 1

Before you bid farewell to the season, there are plenty of ways to ensure your last weekend is one to remember. Here are some great ways to get into it for the next few days.

Friday, September 1

The Orange International Street Fair

Old Towne Orange42 Plaza SquareOrange, CA 92866(714) 744-2225

There is no better way to say goodbye to summer than with a street fair. For the last 45 years, the charming corner of Old Town Orange has celebrated the bookend of summer with their International Street Fair, a tradition that has grown to welcome thousands of visitors each Labor Day Weekend. Lining the surrounds streets of the plaza with vendor booths and family-friendly attractions, the real draw here is the host of food options that are guaranteed to make you salivate. Celebrating cultural diversity, each of the corners of the fair showcase the traditional cuisine of different countries, resulting in a collection of gourmet offerings that ensure you could eat something new for each of the three days the fair continues. Complete with live entertainment and a craft component for a bit of souvenir shopping, you will be in good company this weekend out in Orange.

Saturday, September 2



South OC Cars & Coffee

Outlets at San Clemente

101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa

San Clemente, CA 92672

Part of the beauty of the Cars and Coffee series is just how informal the gathering is. Every Saturday morning, 500 different cars ranging from classics to exotics converge in the parking lot of the Outlets in San Clemente. From there, guests and participants alike cruise the grounds, sip their morning coffee and appreciate the art that is fine automotive craftsmanship. There is no charge, nor is there any real organization other than a facebook page. These machines are a sight to see and who doesn't appreciate a good view during their morning cup of Joe.





Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Days

Huntington Central Park

18000 Goldenwest St

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 536-5486

For the last 24 years the Huntington Beach Historical Society has recreated the formative historical events of the Civil War in the name of education. From the traditional garb to the weaponry and tactics of the era, the accuracy of the reenactment helps to bring the pages of history to life for spectators as monumental battles and even President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address are authentically recreated. Marking 155 years since the Civil War, the lessons derived from the retelling of the conflict not only make for a historically interesting spectacle, but also serve especially important in understanding the foundation of this country. Treating the era with reverence and authenticity, Civil War Days is a tradition worth experiencing, history buff or not.

Sunday, September 3



Go For A Sunday Stroll

Irvine Regional Park

1 Irvine Park Rd.

Orange, CA 92869

Orange County boasts a wonderful public park system and among the best of the bunch is Irvine Regional Park. From the equestrian trail to the lake, from the railroad to the pony rides, there is never a shortage of activities going on regularly, aside from the special events that are always programmed. Guests can rent an aquacycle and spend some time trolling around on the water before coming back to wonder among the lush plant life and gorgeous green grass. With plenty of picnic areas to congregate, share a meal and even a fully functional zoo on site, Irvine Regional Park is one of the best places in the county to spend your weekend.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.