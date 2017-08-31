Men Who Broke Into OC Megachurch, Stripped Naked Had Fake Rifles

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Two men who were arrested after barricading themselves inside an Irvine megachurch were not armed with real weapons, authorities said Tuesday.

The two men were reported entering Harvest Orange County located at 17600 Gillette Avenue just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Irvine police.

The SWAT team was activated and the suspects later surrendered and were taken into custody without any clothing around 9:20 p.m., police said.

Police told CBS2’s Jasmine Viel the men were actually holding fake rifles when they broke a church window, entered the building and then stripped down out of their clothes.

Pastor of @HarvestOC says 2 men who broke in last night had fake guns & stripped naked. Calling it an "extravagant act of vandalism" @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/K2eEbooaXp — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) August 31, 2017

A security guard next door to the church says his colleague saw it happen and says the men were “naked as they scaled the fence with what looked to be long paintball type guns”.

Harvest OC is a nondenominational church led by Riverside-based pastor Greg Laurie, who posted a message about the crime to his followers on Facebook.

“We appreciate the extraordinary work of the local authorities and are thankful to God for the prayers and abundant support of our community,” Laurie wrote. “The fact that the situation was resolved so quickly attests to the professionalism of the Irvine Police Dept. and also to the safety we already had in place as a congregation.”

While the investigation is ongoing, a church statement describes the break-in as an “extravagant act of vandalism”.

Crews removed broken posters of Laurie from the scene early Thursday morning.

Church leaders were taking additional security measures, but services were expected to resume as normal.

