Angels Trade For Outfielder Justin Upton

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Angels have acquired power-hitting outfielder Justin Upton in a trade from the Detroit Tigers.
MLB on Fox reporter Ken Rosenthal was the first to break the news early Thursday/
The Tigers will receive Minor League pitcher Grayson Long and a low level player to be named later, or cash considerations.
A couple hours later, the Angels confirmed the reports that Upton was traded to the Halos.
In the home stretch of the AL Wild Card race, the Angels entered Thursday just one game out of the second wild card spot. Thursday also marked the final day that a team could complete a waiver trade and still include the acquired player on the playoff roster, so this move came in just under the gun.
Upton thus far this season has a slash line of .279/.362/.542 with 37 doubles, 28 homers, 94 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.