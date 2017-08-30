Metro Bus Crash Injures Passengers, Breaks Bus Driver’s Leg

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Eight people were injured when an SUV slammed into a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Broadway at 9th Street, just before 1 a.m. The impact of the SUV drove the bus into a light pole, which then fell on a parked car.
None of the patients’ injuries were considered life-threatening – six passengers have scrapes and bruises, while the bus driver has a broken leg.
Two people, including the SUV’s driver, were hospitalized in serious condition.
