Santa Ana HS Wrestling Coach Accused Of Sexual Relationship With Student

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – A part-time Santa Ana High School wrestling coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student was captured after trying to flee, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Santa Ana police, 34-year-old Jaime Oredain carried on an eight-month-long consensual sexual relationship with a student. The suspect and victim had sex several times on the Santa Ana High campus during school hours, police said.
Along with being a coach, Oredain was also an activities director for the school.
The victim is no longer a student at Santa Ana High, police confirmed. It is unclear when the alleged behavior occurred.
When Oredain learned he was under investigation, he told school officials he was moving to San Antonio, Texas. He also posted a video on Instagram that made family and friends believe he may be suicidal, police report.
Following a search, he was caught Tuesday afternoon in a riverbed near the 4000 block of West Segerstrom Avenue.
Oredain was booked into the Santa Ana Jail on charges of statutory rape, oral copulation and digital penetration.
Detectives believe he may have more victims. Anyone with information should call police at 714-245-8542, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.