Men With Guns Arrested Inside Irvine Megachurch

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Two men with rifles were arrested inside Greg Laurie’s megachurch in Irvine Wednesday night.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Stacey Butler reports, SWAT teams with rifles trained on the suspects put handcuffs on them and walked them out without any clothing.

Laurie’s Harvest Church is a Christian evangelical church.

The incident started around 7:45 p.m.

Butler described a massive scene — firefighters, SWAT teams, snipers on the roof, police dogs and Irvine Police surrounding the building.

Officials said the suspects barricaded themselves in for two-and-a-half hours.

The incident ended peacefully when they walked out.

Check for updates on this developing story. 

 

 

