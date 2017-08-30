Man Hit, Killed By Long Beach Train During Police Chase

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A man was struck and killed by a train at a Long Beach Metro station while being chased by officers Tuesday night.
According to Long Beach police, at about 8:40 p.m. a suspect was trying to escape officers when he was struck by an inbound train on the platform of the Wardlow Blue Line station, located in the 3400 block of North Pacific Place.
The collision left the man trapped between the train and the platform with serious injuries, police said. Responding Long Beach Fire Department crews extricated him with the aid of airbags. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
Police have not confirmed why the man was initially being pursued.
During the incident, Blue Line trains were bypassing the station, with shuttles running between Del Amo, Wardlow and Willow stations. However, normal train service was restored at around 5 a.m. Wednesday.