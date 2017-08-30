In-N-Out Sues Smashburger Over ‘Triple Double’ Burger

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Not sure if about the double-double versus the triple-double? In-N-Out thinks so, and is suing Smashburger over its new offering.

Irvine-based In-N-Out filed a trademark infringement lawsuit this week against Smashburger over the “triple double” burger it debuted over the summer. The beloved SoCal chain says it is too similar to its trademark Double-Double.

According to the complaint, In-N-Out – which has trademarked several of its sandwiches, including the Double-Double, Triple Triple and Quad Quad – the use of the name “triple double” could confuse and mislead the public and hurt its business.

In-N-Out was founded in 1948 with a first-of-its-kind drive-through burger stand Baldwin Park, where its training facility still resides. The chain has a cult following exacerbated by social media, so is a regular target by imitators across the country.

The privately-held company is not shy about going after anyone looking to capitalize on its fame. In 2015, it sued delivery service DoorDash for advertising it would deliver In-N-Out over concerns of the freshness of its product. It also sued a Maryland burger stand in 2011 over its name and logo — Grab-N-Go.