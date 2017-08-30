Fleet Week Kicks Off In San Pedro Today

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of active-duty sailors will throw anchor in San Pedro Wednesday for the start of Fleet Week.
Fleet Week kicks off Wednesday night with a party in downtown San Pedro, welcoming five active Navy and Coast Guard vessels and more than 1,100 service members from the United States and Royal Canadian Navy.
The military vessels scheduled to be in the port for the week are the U.S. Navy Minesweeper USS Scout; Navy Amphibious vessel USS Anchorage; Navy Destroyer USS Dewey; Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS Ottawa; and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter CGC Active.
The Battleship Iowa museum in San Pedro will be the backdrop of many of the week’s activities and play host to live musical acts, including Quiet Riot, Los Lobos and Vince Neil of Motley Crue.
Guided tours of the visiting vessels start Friday and continue through Monday. The weekend will also include aircraft flyovers, a STEM expo with exhibits and activities, displays of military and civilian first-responder vehicles and a veterans village with information on resources for current and past members of the military.
A complete list of events and other information is available online at www.lafleetweek.com.
