Downed Tree Crushes Cars In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) – A large tree came crashing down in Whittier overnight Tuesday, damaging several cars and bringing down a power line.
The tree feel sometime before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Mulberry Drive, according to California Highway Patrol. Several parked cars were damaged. .
One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance, but the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the patient was not linked to the downed tree.
The road was shut down while Southern California Edison and LACFD crews cleared the debris and fixed the power line. There were no customers without power as of 7 a.m., according to Edison’s website.
