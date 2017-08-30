HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | PhotosListen Live | CBS DFW

Downed Tree Crushes Cars In Whittier

Filed Under: Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) – A large tree came crashing down in Whittier overnight Tuesday, damaging several cars and bringing down a power line.

The tree feel sometime before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Mulberry Drive, according to California Highway Patrol. Several parked cars were damaged. .

One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance, but the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the patient was not linked to the downed tree.

The road was shut down while Southern California Edison and LACFD crews cleared the debris and fixed the power line. There were no customers without power as of 7 a.m., according to Edison’s website.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch