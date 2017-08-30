Alert Mother Get’s Police To Rescue Another Woman’s Child From Hot Car

ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) — Guadalupe Paz saw a 2-year-old girl, alone, in the backseat of a car in a Target parking lot on a very hot Tuesday in Ontario.

“We went down and looked. Got her attention,” Paz said. “As a mom you want to prevent a tragedy.”

Paz has small children of her own and called 911.

“Stick our hands in to try to open. Try to break the glass but wasn’t able to,” she explained.

Minutes later, Ontario Police got into the car and rescued the girl, sweating profusely.

Photos show an officer holding the child, going above and beyond the badge playing with her as mom walked out of the store.

“You could see she was very upset and mumbled something like it’s none of your business,” Paz said.

Police arrested Samor Mari, who was inside the store, shopping for at least 15 minutes while her daughter sat in the hot car. Officers say it reached 104 degrees in the vehicle.

“I just think I was in the right place at the right time and that was God,” Paz said.

The child’s dad is out of the country. The girl is with child protective services.