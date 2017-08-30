Bun B, Scooter Braun Plan Houston Benefit Concert For Sept. 12

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston rapper Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun are planning a benefit concert to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

A representative for Bun B told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the rapper is working with Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and produced Ariana Grande’s massive benefit show in June in Manchester, England.

The rep said Braun “is actively working on gathering talent and organizing logistics for the event.” The rep added that the benefit is tentatively scheduled to air on four national networks on Sept. 12.

No more details were provided.

Harvey has devastated South Texas and on Wednesday hit southwestern Louisiana. At least 18 people have died, and countless residents are displaced from their homes. Warnings and watches have been dropped for nearly all of Texas, except Sabine Pass. The Texas Department of Public Safety says more than 48,700 homes have been affected by flooding and other damage brought by Harvey since it first came ashore last week.

Bun B, one of hip-hop’s most respected lyricists, has been a proud Houston entertainer for years. He was part of the Grammy-nominated rap duo UGK with the late rapper Pimp C, launching hits like “International Players Anthem (I Choose You)” with Outkast and “Big Pimpin'” with Jay Z. Bun B has also collaborated with fellow Houston native Beyonce and is a visiting lecturer at Rice University in Houston.

Braun, who manages Grande, Tori Kelly and Carly Rae Jepsen, has also worked with Kanye West, the Black Eyed Peas and “Gangnam Style” rapper PSY. Braun also founded School Boy Records.

