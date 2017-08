Ex-Compton Mayor Avoids More Prison Time In Corruption Case Omar Bradley was sentenced to three years’ probation for misuse of taxpayer funds.

Feinstein Booed For Predicting Trump Will Remain In Office; Senator Blasts Arpaio Pardon Longtime U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein was booed by some of her supporters at a speech in San Francisco for suggesting President Donald Trump would likely serve out his term in office.