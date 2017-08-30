Best Places For A Guys Weekend In Orange County

From shopping centers, spas and nail salons to chic cafes and nearby wineries, Orange County is ripe with places for a girl’s trip. But there are also plenty of spots that are ideal for a guy’s getaway. If you’re planning a weekend trip with the boys—whether it’s for a bachelor party, a reunion or simply to get together for the weekend—these six places offer endless opportunities for relaxing, making memories and enjoying yourselves.

Surfing, Burgers & Beers And More



Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach

21500 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 698-1234

www.hyatt.com 21500 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 698-1234 For the perfect Southern California getaway, check out this coastal resort. There are so many opportunities for guys to enjoy the hotel as well as the surrounding area. Start a morning off with surf lessons from the guys at Toes on the Nose and follow it up with a burger and a beer at Pete’s Sunset Grille. For the rest of the day, lounge by the resort’s pool. Its collection of cabanas, complete with flat screen televisions and mini fridges that can be stocked with buckets of beer, can be rented out for maximum poolside relaxation. You can also spend the day laying on the sand, swimming in the ocean or biking the nearby bike path. If your stay includes a Friday or Saturday night, stop by Pete’s Sunset Grille once again for live music from local musicians. On top of all that, the suites at the Hyatt Regency have adjoining rooms and some have balconies, providing all of the space needed for the perfect guy’s weekend.

Go To An Angels Game



Angels

Angel Stadium

2000 E Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 940-2000

www.angels.com Angel Stadium2000 E Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 940-2000 In Anaheim, visit Angel Stadium for a baseball game for a terrific night out with the boys. Angel Stadium itself is a great visit, but when you’ve got a beer in hand, and a baseball game in front of you, you’ll have a blast. Nearby, you can also listen to live music at the House of Blues or the Honda Center or visit the Anaheim Packing House to all choose your own dinner. For the adventurous, Anaheim is also home to a few different escape rooms as well as a flight deck simulator that provide a unique experience. Plus, craft breweries like Bottle Logic, Noble Ale, Hoparazzi and Backstreet offer innovative craft brews to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Play Golf



Monarch Beach Resort

1 Monarch Beach Resort North

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 234-3200

www.monarchbeachresort.com 1 Monarch Beach Resort NorthDana Point, CA 92629(949) 234-3200 Head a little further down the coastline to spend your guy’s weekend at a quiet resort in South Orange County. Named for Monarch Beach, which lies just below the bluffs that the resort is situated on, Monarch Beach Resort is one of the most stunning spots in the region. Sweeping ocean views provide beautiful backdrops for the whole weekend—especially on the golf course. Monarch Beach Golf Links features 6,600 yards on which to play, but the real highlights are the GolfBoards. These large, motorized skateboards allow guests to surf from hole to hole with their bag, some speakers for music and a margarita or two. Large groups can also rent out a hole to use as a driving range. When you’re not golfing, head to the beach for some stand-up paddleboarding then visit AVEO Table + Bar for a dinner of seafood, steak or pizza. Then, make your way back to your room for the night. If you stay on the ground floor, you’ll be treated to a private fire pit on your patio that makes the perfect spot for bonding and reminiscing over some drinks or dessert.

Laugh With Your Friends



Irvine Improv

Irvine Spectrum Center

527 Spectrum Center Dr

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 854-5455

www.irvine.improv.com Irvine Spectrum Center527 Spectrum Center DrIrvine, CA 92618(949) 854-5455 The Irvine branch of Improv is host to some of the best comedians in the industry and located in a vibrant location in Irvine – The Spectrum. It has also joined forces with a popular restaurant in the area, Umami Burger, and offers its specialty menu during shows at the Improv. The comedy chain is a great place that brings in some of the best like Dana Carvey, Adam Corolla, Gabriel Iglesias, David Spade and much more.

Rent Jet Skis, Go Parasailing And More



The Resort at Pelican Hill

22701 South Pelican Hill Road

Newport Coast, CA 92657

(855) 315-8214

www.pelicanhill.com 22701 South Pelican Hill RoadNewport Coast, CA 92657(855) 315-8214 Newport Beach is one of the most traveled cities in Orange County. Known for its prestige and luxury, it offers plenty of beautiful scenery and fun activities for visitors. Take to the water during the day, where you can rent jet skis, go parasailing or cruise around the area on a duffy boat—complete with a captain’s hat, your own music and ice for your cooler of beer. After you’re done on the water, stop by South Coast Plaza or Fashion Island to pick up some new clothes, and stick around for dinner at Roy’s Restaurant, where you can enjoy Hawaiian fusion cuisine. Another option is to stick to the resort, which has its own iconic Coliseum-inspired pool and a golf course with 36 holes. At night, head down near the pier to Baja Sharkeez or to Sutra Nightclub in Costa Mesa for a night of partying with the guys.