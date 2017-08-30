Best Free 2017 Labor Day Events in Orange County

Labor Day isn’t the end of summer according to the calendar, but it is the end of summer activities for both parents and their kids who have to return to school. Looking for one last hurrah to say farewell to summer? Orange County offers terrific free events that make a great farewell to summer.



(credit: shutterstock)

(credit: Linh D./yelp)

Orange International Street Fair

Orange Circle & Plaza Center

112 E. Chapman Ave.

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 633-4816

www.orangestreetfair.org

Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017 (credit: Linh D./yelp)Orange Circle & Plaza Center112 E. Chapman Ave.Orange, CA 92866(714) 633-4816Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017 The annual Orange International Street Fair is back again this year! The fair is one of the great annual traditions in Orange County, and it’s easy to see why. This event is set up with different streets representing different countries. Walking through these international streets gives you the opportunity to try a lot of different food and beverages. This year, the event is sure to be bigger and better than every before. Held for more than 40 years, this large celebration showcases arts, live music, specialty entertainment, crafts, numerous food booths serving cuisines from all over the world and live entertainment. Also, the kids can exert energy at the fair’s children street with games, playgrounds and crafts. Admission is free as booths are organized and maintained by local non-profit groups.



(credit: Huntington Beach Civil War Days)

Civil War Days

Huntington Central Park

18000 Goldenwest St

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 536-5486

www.hbhistory.org

Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017 (credit: Huntington Beach Civil War Days)Huntington Central Park18000 Goldenwest StHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 536-5486Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017 Huntington Beach doesn’t seem a likely place for a Civil War reenactment. After all, it’s not like Huntington Beach was the site of any battles. But, this marks the 24th year the city has hosted Civil War Days. This is a great event for giving the kids a lesson history that is at least more memorable than what they’ll get in school because they can see something more than words on a page. The reenactment event promises to be a free exciting event. Living history events like Civil War Days allow residents in Southern California and beyond to experience vivid recreations of life in our past in ways that would not otherwise be possible. This is free to attend.



(Credit: Little Saigon Night Market)

Little Saigon Night Market

9200 Bolsa Ave.

Westminster, CA 92683

www.asiangardenmall.com

Dates: Now Until September 4, 2017 (Credit: Little Saigon Night Market)9200 Bolsa Ave.Westminster, CA 92683Dates: Now Until September 4, 2017 Labor Day weekend marks the last weekend of the year when you can find the night market in Westminster. Here, you’ll find a wide variety of Asian food as well as food trucks. This market also offers the opportunity to do some shopping for clothes and toys among other things. Live music is another enjoyable aspect of the night market. The night market is offered every night from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. with September 4 being the last night of the season that you can enjoy it. Related: Best Farmers Markets Near Orange County