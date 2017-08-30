Best Free 2017 Labor Day Events in Orange County

(credit: shutterstock)
Orange International Street Fair
Plaza Square Park
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 633-4816
www.orangestreetfair.org
Date: September 2 – September 4, 2016
The Orange International Street Fair is one of the great annual traditions in Orange County, and it’s easy to see why. This event is set up with different streets representing different countries. Walking through these international streets gives you the opportunity to try a lot of different food and beverages. It also gives you the opportunity to check out bands on a number of stages. All in all it’s a great way to spend a day before the unofficial end of summer. At best parking is difficult to find, so it’s best to find some alternative to driving. Also, you can be pretty certain it will be hot, so be careful if you bring the kids. The fair runs all weekend from Friday through Sunday. Check the website for times.
(credit: Linh D./yelp)
Orange International Street Fair
Orange Circle & Plaza Center
112 E. Chapman Ave.
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 633-4816
www.orangestreetfair.org
Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017
The annual Orange International Street Fair is back again this year! The fair is one of the great annual traditions in Orange County, and it’s easy to see why. This event is set up with different streets representing different countries. Walking through these international streets gives you the opportunity to try a lot of different food and beverages. This year, the event is sure to be bigger and better than every before. Held for more than 40 years, this large celebration showcases arts, live music, specialty entertainment, crafts, numerous food booths serving cuisines from all over the world and live entertainment. Also, the kids can exert energy at the fair’s children street with games, playgrounds and crafts. Admission is free as booths are organized and maintained by local non-profit groups.
(credit: Huntington Beach Civil War Days)
Civil War Days
Huntington Central Park
18000 Goldenwest St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 536-5486
www.hbhistory.org
Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017
Huntington Beach doesn’t seem a likely place for a Civil War reenactment. After all, it’s not like Huntington Beach was the site of any battles. But, this marks the 24th year the city has hosted Civil War Days. This is a great event for giving the kids a lesson history that is at least more memorable than what they’ll get in school because they can see something more than words on a page. The reenactment event promises to be a free exciting event. Living history events like Civil War Days allow residents in Southern California and beyond to experience vivid recreations of life in our past in ways that would not otherwise be possible. This is free to attend.
(Credit: Little Saigon Night Market)
Little Saigon Night Market
9200 Bolsa Ave.
Westminster, CA 92683
www.asiangardenmall.com
Dates: Now Until September 4, 2017
Labor Day weekend marks the last weekend of the year when you can find the night market in Westminster. Here, you’ll find a wide variety of Asian food as well as food trucks. This market also offers the opportunity to do some shopping for clothes and toys among other things. Live music is another enjoyable aspect of the night market. The night market is offered every night from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. with September 4 being the last night of the season that you can enjoy it.
(credit: Gilbert M./yelp)
Santa Ana Artwalk
207 N Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 571-4229
website
Date: September 2, 2017
Downtown Santa Ana offers their popular artwalk on the first Saturday of the month! Join other residents and visitors to check out galleries and street vendors among the historic buildings in the city. This is a great way not only to see some great art, but to take a nice stroll and enjoy everything there is to see in this neighborhood. The Artist Village-Downtown Santa Ana will be full of energy with art vendors and live music setup on the Artists Village Promenade. There are many galleries participating like Marcas Contemporary Art, Atilano Salon & Gallery, AvantGarden Gallery, B Minus Studios, CJ Sitton Studio, Martinez Framing and many others. Festival areas include Artists Village Promenade (2nd & Broadway), the Calle Cuatro Plaza (4th & French) as well as 4th Street Market Patio programmed by Orange County Music League. Music will also be a big draw, and will be held at locations including The Copper Door, LA Rinconada (5th & Broadway) and Hector’s On Broadway.