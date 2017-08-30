Best Affordable & Free Labor Day Events In Orange County

This Labor Day, there are a variety of affordable outings to complement your long weekend. If you’re looking to have some fun, get out and about, but watch the wallet, there are plenty of activities and events around Orange County to attend. With art, culture, entertainment, food and nature, there’s a little something for everyone.

Go To The Beach



(credit: shutterstock)

Orange County Beaches

Orange County is replete with beautiful beaches. In fact, Orange County is known to have some of the most picturesque and incredible beaches anywhere in Southern California. This labor day, head to the beach, set up a picnic, take a dip in the water, and sip on beer and wine with friends and family. Check out the 1000 Steps Beach in Laguna Beach where iconic stairs lead to one of the best beaches to surf and to hang out at. Or, head to Salt Creek Beach Park, a well known surfing spot with picnic areas. Heisler Park is great if you want to see sculptures, or head to Victoria Beach and see one cool lighthouse! Want to get a little active? Plenty of O.C. beaches offer volleyball. Make sure to check out Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach, which offers one of the best courts in Orange County. All of these beaches are great for laying out and checking out the sights and sounds. Visit our guide to the Best Beaches In Orange County for more great ideas. Related: 20 Things You Have To Do In Orange County

Head To The Orange International Street Fair



(credit: Linh D./yelp)

Orange International Street Fair

Orange Circle & Plaza Center

112 E. Chapman Ave.

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 633-4816

www.orangestreetfair.org

Orange International Street Fair
Orange Circle & Plaza Center
112 E. Chapman Ave.
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 633-4816
www.orangestreetfair.org
Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017
The annual Orange International Street Fair is great fun for all ages and back again this year on Labor Day weekend for Orange County residents to enjoy. This year, the event is sure to be bigger and better than every before. Held for more than 40 years, this large celebration showcases arts, live music, specialty entertainment, crafts, numerous food booths serving cuisines from all over the world and live entertainment. Also, the kids can exert energy at the fair's children street with games, playgrounds and crafts. Admission is free as booths are organized and maintained by local non-profit groups.

Go Whale Watching!



(credit: newport landing whale watching)

Newport Beach Whale Watching With Newport Landing

Newport Landing

309 Palm St., Unit A

Newport Beach, CA 92661

(949) 675-0551

Newport Beach Whale Watching With Newport Landing
Newport Landing
309 Palm St., Unit A
Newport Beach, CA 92661
(949) 675-0551
www.newportwhales.com
You've likely spent plenty of time on the beach. So, why not get out on the open water and cruise the open seas! Sail out into the ocean for an afternoon of whale watching with a variety of places offering whale watching tours. You can enjoy ocean breeze, sunshine and be on the lookout for one of the ocean's most fascinating creatures. On your cruise, see giant blue whales, finback whales, humpback, gray whales and many more in their natural habitat and it's all possible on one of our whale watching adventures. Newport Landing offers affordable whale watching and dolphin cruises (look for deals), or try Davey's Locker, Newport Coastal Adventures or The Fun Zone Boat Company.

See A Free Movie In The Park



(credit: EmmA J./yelp)

Huntington Beach Concerts In The Park

Huntington Beach Central Park

1711 Talbert Ave.

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 791-5075

www.hbconcertband.org

Huntington Beach Concerts In The Park
Huntington Beach Central Park
1711 Talbert Ave.
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 791-5075
www.hbconcertband.org
Date: September 3, 2017
This free concert series is a delight for the entire family, and yes, that does include the Labor Day big band, swing era extravaganza. Treat the family to a delightful Labor Day at the beach, then walk on up to Central Park to dance the night away. Ideal for picnicking, bring your blankets and chairs or spend the night on the dance floor. Today, Ginger & The Hoosier Daddy's will perform.

See A Great Historical Show



(credit: Huntington Beach Civil War Days)

Civil War Days

Huntington Central Park

18000 Goldenwest St

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 536-5486

www.hbhistory.org

Civil War Days
Huntington Central Park
18000 Goldenwest St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 536-5486
www.hbhistory.org
Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017
When you think about the Civil War, Huntington Beach probably isn't the first place you think about. However, on Labor Day weekend, you can see a Civil War reenactment with two different battles at Central Park. The Huntington Beach Historical Society will be hosting their annual Civil War Days living history and reenactment at the Huntington Beach Central Park on September 2nd & 3rd. The reenactment event promises to be a free exciting event. This is the 24th annual year they'll be putting on the show on the 155th anniversary of America's Civil War. Living history events like Civil War Days allow residents in Southern California and beyond to experience vivid recreations of life in our past in ways that would not otherwise be possible. This is free to attend. Related: Best Last-Minute Labor Day Getaways Near Orange County

See A Great Car Show



(Credit: The Annual Great Labor Day Cruise)

The Great Labor Day Cruise

Orange County Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Dr

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

http://www.thelabordaycruise.org

www.thelabordaycruise.org

The Great Labor Day Cruise
Orange County Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
www.thelabordaycruise.org
Dates: September 1 – 3, 2017
It wouldn't be Labor Day weekend without the 35th annual Great Labor Day Cruise. This three-day event showcases over 1,000 pre-1978 vintage cars, classics, street rods, unique international vehicles and with fun family events including a model car contest and authentic wild wagons display. Additionally, spectators are invited to camp out during the Labor Day weekend event featuring 200 camping spaces, with hook ups for RV or travel trailers. The 150-acre fairground will be a playground for car fanatics. The event continues to be one of the largest and longest held events in the country and one of the very few that can offer non-stop cruising around a 1.25 mile cruise route set up at the large venue.

