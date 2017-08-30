Police Chase Patient Who Allegedly Stole Ambulance, Threatened EMT

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA.com) – A patient who authorities say threatened an EMT, stole an ambulance and lead police on a chase was taken into custody Wednesday.
Officers responded to a call just after 8 a.m. from a CARE ambulance driver asking for help near Magnolia and Edinger in Westiminster, according to Westminster Police.
The driver told dispatchers a male patient who was being transported was acting belligerent and threatened an EMT with a pair of shears, police said.
When the driver pulled over and went to the back of the ambulance to help the EMT, the patient gained access to the driver’s seat and drove off in the ambulance, leaving the driver and EMT behind.
The suspect led police on a chase northbound on the 405 Freeway before he drove the ambulance into a dirt lot near the 405 and 605 freeway interchange and surrendered, according to police.
He was later identified as 24-year-old Christopher Cirsantao of Cypress and booked into Orange County Jail on carjacking and other reckless driving charges, authorities said.
No one was injured during or after the incident.
One Comment