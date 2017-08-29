One-Day Contract Lets Eric Dickerson Officially Retire As A Ram

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA.com) — He’s already a Hall of Famer – and after Tuesday, former running back Eric Dickerson can officially retire as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Dickerson will sign a one-day contract with the Rams and continue his retirement as a member of the organization with which he spent his first four full NFL seasons, team officials announced Tuesday.

Inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1999, the Rams’ second all-time leading rusher has been a fixture at team events since the team returned to Los Angeles from St. Louis this season. He worked as a Rams broadcaster during the preseason and does a weekly two-hour radio show about the team, which has lost six of its last seven games to fall to 4-7.

“It feels amazing to sign this contract and officially be a Los Angeles Ram for life,” Dickerson said. “My passion for this organization during my playing days and for the players wearing Rams jerseys now, is undeniable. This is where my career started and this is where my heart is, so closing this chapter with the Rams back in Los Angeles feels right.”

Despite playing his first four-plus NFL seasons with the Rams and setting the NFL’s single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984 while they played in Anaheim, Dickerson has had a rocky relationship with the organization under former coach Jeff Fisher.

Things reportedly turned sour when Dickerson says his request for field passes to a home game was denied at the groundbreaking ceremony for the team’s new stadium in Inglewood.

Dickerson said he then received a call from Fisher saying that Dickerson’s criticisms of the team were making players “uncomfortable.” Dickerson had criticized the team’s offense as “boring” and questioned the qualifications of quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.

Rams management later appeared to try to mend the relationship, with Rams COO Kevin Demoff tweeting reassurances that Dickerson is always welcome at team events. Fisher also told reporters Dickerson is welcome to attend practice or sit in on team meetings.

The team fired Fisher in Dec. 2016 near the end of another losing season. Sean McVay, a former Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator, was named the youngest head coach in NFL history in January.

