LA To Consider Repealing Ban On ‘Ultracompact’ Guns

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles City Council will vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would reverse a longtime ban on the sale of “ultracompact” handguns Tuesday.

The ban, which was enacted in 2001, prevents the sale of firearms with a length less that 6.75 inches or a height less than 4.5 inches within city limits.

It was passed 16 years ago under a motion authored by then-City Councilman Mike Feuer, who is now the city attorney. Feuer and other gun control advocates argued at the time that the smaller weapons, or “pocket rockets,” posed a risk to public safety because they would be easier for criminals to conceal.

Feuer has prepared the ordinance that will be considered by the council Tuesday.

The National Rifle Association and California Rifle & Pistol Assn. have long been opposed to the ban, and last year wrote a letter to Feuer threatening legal action if it was not overturned, arguing that state law allowed the sale of some of the weapons and preempted the local ordinance.

The gun rights groups argue that the law hurts women and the disabled, who need the smaller guns to defend themselves, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for Feuer, noted that the state law changed after the ban was enacted and that other cities and counties have already undone similar ordinances.

Wilcox also said that no person has ever been prosecuted for violating the ordinance.

