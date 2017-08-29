HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | PhotosListen Live | CBS DFW

Ford And Domino’s To Test Driverless Pizza Delivery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Now you’ll be able to afford that extra topping since there will be no driver to tip.

Ford and Domino’s are joining forces to deliver pizzas with self-driving cars.

Here’s how it works:

You get a text message when the car arrives at your home. Then, you punch in a code on a tablet outside the car. That will lower the right back window and you can grab your pizza.

The service starts in a few weeks but only in Michigan. Researchers will be riding in the cars at first, because they want to see how customers react.

