Ford And Domino’s To Test Driverless Pizza Delivery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Now you’ll be able to afford that extra topping since there will be no driver to tip.
Ford and Domino’s are joining forces to deliver pizzas with self-driving cars.
Here’s how it works:
You get a text message when the car arrives at your home. Then, you punch in a code on a tablet outside the car. That will lower the right back window and you can grab your pizza.
The service starts in a few weeks but only in Michigan. Researchers will be riding in the cars at first, because they want to see how customers react.