Tree Branch Comes Down Onto 2-Year-Old Outside Pasadena Daycare

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – Three children were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a falling tree branch outside a daycare center in Pasadena Tuesday.

The accident occurred at the Linda Vista Children’s Center in the 1200 block of Linda Vista Avenue sometime before 12:10 p.m., according to fire officials.

A 2-year-old child was rush to a hospital with critical injuries, the Pasadena Fire Department reports. Two other children suffered minor injuries.

The exact circumstances of the incident were not immediately confirmed.

The children’s center is not part of Linda Vista Elementary School, which is located about three miles away on Altadena Drive.

