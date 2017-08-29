Couple’s Car Stolen A Week Ago Turns Up In Monday’s Bizarre Chase

WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA.com) — The owners of an SUV stolen from their Westlake Village home a week ago were totally surprised to see the news footage of their 2005 silver Acura MDX speeding through the streets of North Hollywood.

Richard and Susan Tier were asleep Monday night when the dangerous high-speed pursuit was happening. Inside the silver SUV was a male driver and two female passengers, crossing over lanes and into oncoming traffic at times with the LAPD right behind it. It wasn’t until Tuesday that the Tiers found out that the car was at the center of the chase.

“Who could believe it, it was bizarre, it was bizarre,” Susan Tier said.

Eventually, the SUV pulled into the parking lot of a Food4Less in Pacoima. The man and two women bail from the Tiers’ car, then run into the grocery store. Soon after officers go in with their guns drawn to search for the suspects. Startled customers and employees were seen running out of the store fearful of getting shot.

“Oh my god, those people must be terrified, terrified,” Tier said. “Thank God they were getting out.”

It didn’t take long before police escorted the trio out of the store in handcuffs.

“They didn’t have a plan, any sort of a plan. They were dumb, younger kids who didn’t think about consequences,” Tier said.

The Tiers aren’t upset their SUV was banged up in the chase or that they had just two payments left on it.

“The car was not important to us. There were no fatalities or babies hurt.”