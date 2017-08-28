Senator Pledges To Defend DACA In Face Of Trump Administration

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Civil rights groups kicked off a week of planned local events Monday to show support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which many fear could be altered or ended completely under President Donald Trump.

Started under President Obama, DACA allows people who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children to work and study in the country without fear of being deported.

As part of the weeklong series of events organized by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and the California Dream Network in collaboration with young undocumented immigrants, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) met with young immigrants Monday morning at the UCLA Labor Center, where she pledged to fight for DACA’s survival.

Senator Kamala Harris meets with DACA kids in LA and calls for continuation of DACA in face of legal challenge pic.twitter.com/81tjQZ0nGl — Randy Paige (@RandyCBS2) August 28, 2017

“We will fight to keep the spirit behind DACA alive and to keep the word that was spoken in connection with DACA alive and true,” Harris said.

Harris cosponsored the DREAM Act, which would ensure permanent resident status to nearly a million young people.

California is estimated to be home to 1 in 4 of the nation’s total DACA population.

The Trump administration has until Sept. 5 to respond to a lawsuit by several state attorneys general and decide whether they will rescind DACA. Last week, broadcast reports indicated Trump could act in the near future to end the program.

