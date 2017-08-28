Southland Residents Cope With Late Summer Heat Wave

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — How are people in Woodland Hills coping with the Southern California late summer heat wave?
KCAL9/CBS2’s Greg Mills hit the streets to find out.
“We must be crazy. We chose the hottest place in California to work out today,” said Hannah Jung, who was exercising with her trainer.
At Taft High School the nurse said students were already reporting to her well before noon with heat issues.
Extra air-conditioned rooms were available to students for breaks and lunch.
“Our cross-country team had early morning practice,” said Taft Principal Dan Steiner. “I saw them out here at 6:30 this morning.”
Football practice was planned to be shorter and less intense.
“We’ve had teams practice in the gyms and multi-purpose room as well. They’ll run their plays inside,” said Steiner.
Jen Svayda heard the Woodland Hills forecast and changed her plans. She got her day off to a running start.
“I ran I think it was around 9:00 and by the end of my run I thought I might die,” Svayda said. “It was that hot already.”