Southern California Teams Head To Texas To Help In Harvey’s Wake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dozens of Southern California firefighters, urban search and rescue teams, along with dogs and support personnel have jumped into action to help rescue efforts caused by Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm dumping high volumes of water on the Lone Star state.

Several teams were sent out this weekend with equipment and trained dogs to help rescue people from flooded homes and streets throughout the Houston region.

On Sunday, crews from both LA County and the city of Riverside left for Texas. LA County’s 15-member Swiftwater Rescue Team to Houston to help with rescue efforts across east Texas, Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Keith Mora said. Riverside’s California Task Force 6, a swift water team of 14 members will aid in rescue and recovery operations, also left for Houston the same day.

California Task Force I, a 70-member urban search and rescue team, was launched by the Los Angeles Fire Department, along with specially trained dogs and assorted equipment, fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The task force assembled at Fire Station 88 in Sherman Oaks and were dispatched to Texas Saturday night, Los Angeles Fire dispatcher Margaret Stewart said.

The Orange County Fire Authority activated its California Task Force 5 and sent it to San Antonio Friday night. By Sunday afternoon, the OC team logged in hundreds of high water rescues.

So far, Harvey has claimed five lives, but that toll is expected to go up. Thousands of people were being rescued by firefighters, law enforcement and even their neighbors from high water and flooded neighborhoods are expected to get worse as rain continues to pound Texas.

