Girls Volleyball Team Escapes Burning School Bus

ACTON (CBSLA.com) — A school bus carrying a girls volleyball team from Golden Valley High School caught fire on the southbound 14 Freeway Monday night.

Stu Mundel reported from the scene in Acton as the girls were on their way back to Santa Clarita from the match in Palmdale at around 9 p.m.

The back of the bus filled with smoke, the driver pulled over and everyone ran off the bus.

Volleyball player Paola Rios snapped cell phone video showing the bus engulfed in flames.

“A lot of people’s stuff got burned,” student Paola Rios said. “We were barely able to save anything.”

Two students were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, they are expected to be okay.

 

 

 

