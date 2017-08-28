Rams TE Hemingway To Undergo Surgery For Fractured Leg

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Temarrick Hemingway will undergo surgery after he was carted off the field of this weekend’s preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Hemingway’s fractured fibula could cost him most of the season.

“It could potentially be an eight-to-10 week thing where he’d be one of those guys for the (injured reserve) designated to return possibility,” McVay told reporters Sunday at the team’s practice facility at California Lutheran University.

But McVay also cautioned the surgery could force Hemingway out for up to three to four months.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 251-pound Hemingway way was carted off the field in the second quarter of Saturday’s 21-19 preseason loss to Chargers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum following a nine-yard run by Malcolm Brown.

Listed unofficially as the team’s third-string tight end, Hemingway caught one pass for 13 yards in preseason play.

While Hemingway played in nine games in 2016 – mainly on special teams – he was among the players McVay said he and his staff were

“extremely encouraged with” by his offseason work.

“We were really counting on him for some big things,” McVay said.

