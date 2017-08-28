Alert Neigbor Helps Torrance Police Nab Suspected Burglar

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) — An alert neighbor was credited Monday for helping police catch a suspected burglar.
About 1:45 p.m. Friday, the neighbor reported suspicious activity in the 2600 block of 163rd Street.
The tipster saw the suspect pacing back and forth before entering the victim’s back yard, according to Torrance police.
“The neighbor knew the victims were not home, and that it was unlikely they were expecting company,” Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris said. “That’s when she notified police.”
When officers arrived, they saw Keyairah Watts, 21, of Los Angeles leaving a house and trying to run away with jewelry and cash on her, Harris added. But she was quickly arrested.
The suspect was already the subject of a warrant for a similar crime, police said.