Torrential Rain In Houston Causes Delays, Cancellations At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Historic flooding in Houston has shut down nine airports, sending shock waves through the air all the way to Los Angeles International Airport.
Nine airport, including Houston’s two main airports – George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport – remain closed Monday as the region continues to grapple with devastating flooding throughout the area.
No planes are moving at Bush Intercontinental at the moment, but officials hope to reopen by noon. Hobby Airport is expected to stay shut down until at least Wednesday.
The torrential rain and flooding in Houston, a large hub for air travel, prompted the cancellation of at least 40 flights at LAX Sunday.
Several passengers remain stranded at LAX, including Clayton Atkins. The Dallas resident says there is not direct United Airlines flight between there and Los Angeles, so without Houston as a hub, he is unable to get home.
Some airports are expected to reopen later Monday, but travelers should expect at least a couple more of delays through Houston.