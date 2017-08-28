Man Suspected Of Wife’s Murder In Front Of Son Arrested In Ventura County

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — A 39-year-old man suspected of stabbing his wife to death in front of their 12-year-old son has been captured in Ventura County, authorities said Monday.
A Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant responding to a “pedestrian on the roadway” call recognized Aurelio Teran as the suspect wanted in the stabbing death of his wife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.
Teran’s wife was found suffering from a stab wound to her body early Sunday morning by officers responding to an “assault with a deadly weapon” call in the 4900 block of Woodman Avenue.
The woman, later identified as 31-year-old Viridiana Teran, was taken to a hospital where she died.
A fight reportedly preceded the fight, during which Aurelio Teran allegedly stabbed his wife six times as their 12-year-old son watched. The boy has been taken into protective custody.
