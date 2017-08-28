Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Near Trendy Melrose Avenue

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — LAPD is investigating a fatal shooting in the trendy shopping area of Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District.
Police say the shooting happened at Melrose and Sierra Bonita Avenue around 5:45 p.m Monday night. Police had the streets between Gardner and Curson shut down.
Witnesses say the alleged shooter is a male in his 20s last seen speeding off in a black Range Rover. About15 shots were reportedly heard, police said.
Police say two men got into an argument, shots were fired and one man was killed. It’s not clear if the two men knew each other.
Police say some of the business may have been and hope security cameras will offer some clues.