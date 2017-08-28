Best Upcoming Concerts This Fall 2017 In Orange County

OneRepublic
Honda Center
2695 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
www.hondacenter.com
Date: September 2, 2017
With Ryan Tedder at the helm, One Republic gained critical acclaim in 2002. Along with guitarist Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher, One Republic has delighted audiences with their pop rock tunes and alternative music. The hit band will take the stage at the Honda Center for Orange County and L.A. residents.
Santana
House of Blues Anaheim
400 Disney Way #337
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 778-2583
www.houseofblues.com
Date: September 11, 2017
Legendary latin rock persona Carlos Santana is known throughout the world for his smooth latin jazz and blues music. Since the 60’s, Santana has churned out hit after hit, proving to be a staying power in the world of music.
Janet Jackson
Honda Center
2695 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
www.hondacenter.com
Date: September 23, 2017
After years in the spotlight with her hugely famous brother and due to her solo act, Janet Jackson has made a name for herself unlike any other. The singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress will get the audience dancing as she plays the Honda Center for one night only. Jackson has not put out a new album since 2015, so fans can expect to hear songs that defined the the past several decades, such as “That’s The Way Love Goes,” and “All For You.”
Imagine Dragons
Honda Center
2695 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
www.hondacenter.com
Date: November 16, 2017
Don’t miss the big stage production event of Imagine Dragons, the popular rock band hailing from Las Vegas, at the Honda Center this November. The show, part of their “Evolve Tour,” will see the band play songs from their 2017 album “Evolve,” as well as older hits.
Shakira
Honda Center
2695 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
www.hondacenter.com
Date: February 6, 2018
Ready to get moving? Dance the night away with Shakira at the Honda Center! The Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, and record producer, is hitting the road and performing for this one night show in support of her newest “El Dorado” album.