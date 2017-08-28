Best Upcoming Concerts This Fall 2017 In Los Angeles

As summer turns into fall, it doesn’t mean the fun is over. In Los Angeles, there are always tons of exciting activities and events to attend. This fall, take advantage of concerts around L.A. by some of the best acts in the world!



M.C. Hammer

STAPLES Center

1111 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.staplescenter.com

Date: September 8, 2017 STAPLES Center1111 S Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90015Date: September 8, 2017 Remember the “U Can’t Touch This” singer M.C. Hammer? Well, he’s back! Performing at the STAPLES Center, get your groove on with this hip hop star. The concert will feature Keyshia Cole, Goapele, V Bozeman and Oakland Fight Club too! Expect to hear his most popular songs from his hey day.



Eric Clapton

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

www.ticketmaster.com

Dates: September 13 – 18, 2017 The Forum3900 W Manchester BlvdInglewood, CA 90305Dates: September 13 – 18, 2017 Eric Clapton is the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The English rock and blues guitarist has been heralded as the best guitarist of our time. Along with his mesmerizing guitar solos and ballads, Clapton has captivated crowds since the 1960’s with songs like “Tears In Heaven,” “Layla,” and many more.



The XX

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

www.ticketmaster.com

Dates: September 29, 2017 The Forum3900 W Manchester BlvdInglewood, CA 90305Dates: September 29, 2017 With their dark and mesmerizing sound, The XX came out captivating crowds when they launched in 2005. The English indie group, led by Romy Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith, are extremely well known these days. You can’t play the Forum if you’re not.



Tom Petty

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

www.hollywoodbowl.com

Dates: September 21 & 22, 2017 Hollywood Bowl2301 N Highland AveLos Angeles, CA 90068Dates: September 21 & 22, 2017 Seeing the legendary Tom Petty at the iconic Hollywood Bowl is a once in a lifetime chance. Petty, who has delighted crowds since his breakout in the 1970’s, is most known for songs like “Free Fallin,” “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” and “I Won’t Back Down,” has not put out a new album since 2006, but fans should visit this show to hear Petty and his classics sung all night long at this iconic L.A. venue.



Depeche Mode Global Spirit Tour

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

www.hollywoodbowl.com

Dates: October 12, 14, 16, 18, 2017 Hollywood Bowl2301 N Highland AveLos Angeles, CA 90068Dates: October 12, 14, 16, 18, 2017 Depeche Mode, one of modern music’s most important bands throughout the past several decades, is hitting the Hollywood Bowl for several shows for their Global Spirit Tour. The British electronic band continues to draw huge crowds and is one you certainly should see live whether you’ve seen them in the past or not. Depeche Mode put out several remix albums in 2017, but expect to hear hits like “Just Can’t Get Enough.”



Zac Brown Band

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

www.hollywoodbowl.com

Dates: October 28 & 29, 2017 Hollywood Bowl2301 N Highland AveLos Angeles, CA 90068Dates: October 28 & 29, 2017 Three-time Grammy award winning artists Zac Brown Band have revolutionized country music and have become one of the most popular acts for country music fans and those that never knew they loved the country genre so much. With a laid back tone, the band became famous for hit albums like “The Foundation,” with hits like “Toes,” “Chicken Fried” and “Highway 20 Ride.” But, the Band will be hitting the road this fall in support of their latest album, “Welcome Home,” which features hits like “Roots.”



Katy Perry – “Witness The Tour”

STAPLES Center

1111 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.staplescenter.com

Date: November 7, 8 & 10 STAPLES Center1111 S Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90015Date: November 7, 8 & 10 In support of her latest album “Witness,” released on June 9th, Katy Perry will making a stop along her world tour in Los Angeles for three dates in early November. The pop superstar has been known to put on quite a performance in years past, so fans can expect nothing short of incredible dance moves, fireworks, and an exciting atmosphere along with top songs like “Wide Awake,” “Dark Horse,” as well as new hits from her latest album like “Swish Swish,” and “Bon Apetit.”