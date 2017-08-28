Best Things To Do This Week In Orange County – August 28

This whole week is filled with fun activities with which to end the month—and to start a new one. Before August is over, try a special dinner at Farmhouse, visit a touring sports exhibit at the local heritage museum, collect seeds at a nearby farm or take part in some artistic yoga at a museum. Then, as September starts, there are some other ways to spend the weekend: a glow-in-the-dark paddleboarding tour, a beachfront movie or a fun fitness event at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Monday, August 28



Special Dinner Party

Farmhouse Restaurant

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-1415

www.farmhouserg.com Farmhouse Restaurant2301 San Joaquin Hills RoadCorona del Mar, CA 92625(949) 640-1415 Enjoy a special culinary party with Farmhouse’s executive chef, Rich Mead. Also the restaurant’s owner, Mead is celebrating the last 37 years that fellow chef Alan Greeley spent at award-winning Costa Mesa eatery The Golden Truffle. Sip beer, wine and cocktails as you dine on passed appetizers and oysters. Dinner follows with locally sourced meats, fresh produce perfect for the season and desserts from the restaurant’s pastry chef. Expect to sample foods from a variety of famous local chefs including those from The Royal Hen, Haven Gastropub, Broadway and Montage Laguna Beach. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit two charities, Augie’s Quest and Natalie’s Wish.

Tuesday, August 29



“Hometown Teams”

Heritage Museum of Orange County

3101 West Harvard Street

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 540-0404

www.heritagemuseumoc.org Heritage Museum of Orange County3101 West Harvard StreetSanta Ana, CA 92704(714) 540-0404 Though the Heritage Museum is closed on Monday, Tuesday is the perfect day to stop by the “Hometown Teams” exhibit. This touring showcase discusses a topic—sports—that are important to our culture and our local community. The exhibit takes visitors through the last 100 years of sports, touching on the roles that sports play in society, including football, baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey as well as more unique sports like tennis, wrestling, skiing, snowboarding, surfing and more. The exhibit is part of Museum on Main Street, which is supported by the U.S. Congress and the Smithsonian Institute. It runs through the end of September.

Wednesday, August 30



Collect Seeds

Irvine Ranch Conservancy

Native Seed Farm

Irvine, CA 92602

(714) 508-4757

www.letsgooutside.org Irvine Ranch ConservancyNative Seed FarmIrvine, CA 92602(714) 508-4757 The native seed farm at the Irvine Ranch Conservancy has one goal: to restore native habitats by planting new flora. Those that love nature and keeping things in pristine condition will love this event, which takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. When you head over to the farm, prepare to help behind the scenes of this exciting spot. Whether it’s yellow pincushions, California buckwheat or even vinegarweed, participants will be able to sign up to harvest seeds at this nearby place. Aside from water, everything you need will be provided and there won’t be any kind of strenuous workout. In addition to preparing the ground for new animal habitats, these seeds are used to buffer negative impacts of natural disasters like floods or wildfires.

Thursday, August 31



Yoga at the Museum

Gray Matter Museum of Art

485 East 17th Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 870-5910

www.gmmaca.org Gray Matter Museum of Art485 East 17th StreetCosta Mesa, CA 92627(949) 870-5910 Part of the Gray Matter Museum of Art’s Summer Art Series, guests can stop by for an evening yoga class before the museum’s Thursday night art class. Practice your favorite asanas beginning at 5:30 p.m. underneath the crisp white walls and colorful canvases hanging in the museum. This hour-long class, led by Kristin Lee Geiger, will help you calm your mind and find relaxation so that you can easily tap into your creativity during the art workshop that follows. Though it’s the last night of the Summer Art Series, participants will be treated to a glass of wine and some mingling before John Gunnin’s self-portrait class. Don’t forget to bring your own yoga mat and water bottle along.

Friday, September 1



SUP Glow Night Tour

Pirate Coast Paddle Company

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 278-0011

www.piratecoastpaddle.com Pirate Coast Paddle Company1131 Back Bay DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 278-0011 This fun glow tour is an incredible way to get out on the Upper Newport Bay this summer. Offered on Friday and Saturday nights through September, the tour includes a stand-up paddleboard lesson before a guided tour out on the calm waters of the bay. The light emitted from the bottom side of the paddleboards makes for a unique experience that changes the way you view the area around you. Whether you’re a local who takes regular trips along local waterways on paddleboards or a tourist trying your hand at balancing for the first time, it’s an unforgettable way to exercise and see the bay.

Saturday, September 2



“Moana” Viewing

Huntington State Beach

21601 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

(888) 496-6070

www.beachfrontcinema.com Huntington State Beach21601 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92646(888) 496-6070 Although “Moana” wasn’t quite the hit that “Frozen” was, the latest Disney princess film has still captivated the hearts and imaginations of those of all ages. Sit back, relax and enjoy the island-themed film, as main character Moana goes on a journey to restore peace to the island she is set to rule. Beachfront Cinema is located right on the sand at Huntington State Beach, offering a chance to enjoy the outdoors during summertime while watching a family-friendly movie. The projection and sound are theater-quality, and guests can recline on beanbags, listen to live music, sip cocktails and participate in games and contests while enjoying meals from food vendors. Don’t forget to come a little early to catch those spectacular Southern California sunsets. On Sunday night, there will also be a viewing of “La La Land.”

Sunday, September 3



Disneyland Half Marathon

Disneyland Resort

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4636

www.rundisney.com Disneyland Resort1313 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4636 With a theme that is sure to delight Disney fans all over Orange County, the Disneyland Half Marathon focuses on the magic of Pixar this year. Though a “Monster’s Inc.”-themed 10K is scheduled for Saturday and a “The Incredibles”-themed 5K will take place Friday morning, the main event is set for Sunday morning at 5 a.m. The half marathon has its own special theme, inspired by one of Pixar’s most famous animated films: “Toy Story.” The 13.1-mile course will feature some of the movie’s popular characters as well as a finish-line party with live entertainment. Each finisher will receive a his or her own medal, a short-sleeved shirt and a virtual goody bag.